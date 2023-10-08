Terms of Use
Last updated: October 8, 2023
AGREEMENT TO OUR LEGAL TERMS
Translation: Xmind (SINGAPORE) PTE. LIMITED ("the Company", "we", "our", "Deerpark") operates the website https://deerpark.ai (hereinafter referred to as "the Website"), as well as any other products and services related to these Terms of Use (hereinafter referred to as "the Services").
Welcome to the Website. These Service Terms apply to all website users, including those who submit content (hereinafter referred to as "Submitters"). Herein "Content" refers to files, text, information, and other materials. The Website encompasses all of Deerpark's websites, including but not limited to all the products, software and services provided through this website.
By using and/or accessing this website, or accessing any file on any other website via a link to this website, you agree to these Service Terms and Deerpark's Privacy Policy. The link to the Privacy Policy could be found at: http://www.deerpark.ai/privacy/, it is incorporated into these Terms by reference.
We reserve the right to change, modify, add, or remove portions of these Terms of Use at our sole discretion at any time. It is your responsibility to check these Terms of Use periodically for changes. Your continued use of the Website following the posting of changes will mean that you accept and agree to the changes. If you do not agree, please do not use this Website.
We recommend that you print a copy of these Legal Terms for your records.
Deerpark ACCOUNT
WEBSITE ACESSS
Deerpark hereby grants you access to and use of this website, provided that you understand and agree to:
- Unless otherwise expressly provided in these Terms of Use, you may not copy, duplicate, republish, upload, post, publicly display, encode, translate, transmit or distribute (including "mirroring") any part of this website or any content to any other computer, server, website, or other medium for publication or distribution or for any commercial enterprise, without the explicit prior written consent of Deerpark.
- You will not alter or modify any part of the website.
- You may not use this website for any commercial purpose without the explicit prior written consent of Deerpark. Prohibited commercial use includes any of the following actions without the explicit approval of Deerpark:
- Selling access to the website or related services on another website.
- The use of this website or its related services predominantly for obtaining advertising or subscription revenue.
- Selling advertisements on this website or any third-party website for specific website content or Deerpark content.
- Any use of the Deerpark resources or websites for competition or substitution against the Deerpark market, content, or website that Deerpark determines during the use of this website and its related services.
- You agree not to use or launch any automated system, including without limitation, “robots,” “spiders,” or “offline readers,” that accesses the Site in a manner that sends more request messages to the Deerpark servers in a given period of time than a human can reasonably produce in the same period by using a conventional on-line web browser. Notwithstanding the foregoing, Deerpark grants the operators of public search engines permission to use spiders to copy materials from the site for the sole purpose of and solely to the extent necessary for creating publicly available searchable indices of the materials, but not caches or archives of such materials. Deerpark reserves the right to revoke these exceptions either generally or in specific cases. You agree not to collect or harvest any personally identifiable information, including account names, from the Site, nor to use the communication systems provided by the Site (e.g. comments, email) for any commercial solicitation purposes. You agree not to solicit, for commercial purposes, any users of the Site with respect to their Submissions.
- Submitters understand and agree that third-party advertising, in any commercially reasonable format, may be made available to users of the Site, including in connection with uploaded Submissions. Submitters expressly agree that they shall not be entitled to any sharing or other compensation whatsoever for any revenue generated by or received by Deerpark for the display of any such advertisements.
- In your use of the Site, you will otherwise comply with the terms and conditions of these Terms of Service and all applicable local, national, and international laws and regulations.
INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY
SUBMITTING CONTENT
- If you are a submitter, you understand that regardless of whether your submitted content is displayed or otherwise visible, Deerpark does not guarantee the confidentiality or security of any submitted content.
- You are responsible for the user content you submit, its publication, and the consequences of its publication. With respect to the submitted content, you confirm, declare, and/or warrant:
- You own or have the necessary licenses, rights, consents, and permissions to use and authorize Deerpark according to this website and these service terms to use all patents, trademarks, trade secrets, copyrights, or other proprietary rights in your submitted content;
- You have obtained written consent, exemption, and/or permission to use the name or likeness of each identifiable individual from the user content.
No clause in these terms of service may alter, affect or reduce any rights that the submitter may have in the submitted content in any way. However, by submitting user content that will be published on this website, you hereby grant Deerpark a perpetual, global, non-exclusive, royalty-free, sublicensable, and transferable license to use, reproduce, distribute, create derivative works, modify, display, and publicly display the whole or part of the user content in all our businesses (and the businesses of our successors), including but not limited to promoting and redistributing part or all of the website (and its derivative works) in any media formats and through any media channels. You also hereby grant each user of this website (subject to possible restrictions applicable to discounted services, if any) a non-exclusive license to access your user content through this website and to use, reproduce, distribute, create derivative works, display and display your user content according to these usage terms through the features of the website. Some submitted content may be provided to other licenses, such as Creative Commons licenses that may affect how you use these submissions. Users of these submissions can see the specific license involved and included by a link in any such submission. Submitters must comply with third-party licenses and agree to comply with all policies and conditions related to the use and distribution of such content. For more information about Creative Commons, please visit : creativecommons.org.
- You hereby declare and warrant that you will not:
- Submit any materials protected by copyright, subject to trade secret protection, or protected by other third-party proprietary rights (including privacy and publicity rights), unless you are the owner of these rights or have permission from the lawful owner of these rights, permitting you to post the material and granting us all the usage rights as stipulated in these terms of use;
- Post false information or false statements that can harm Deerpark or any third party;
- Submit any illegal, obscene, defamatory, offensive, threatening, pornographic, harassing, hateful, racially or ethnically offensive materials, or any materials that encourage criminal activity, can cause civil liability, violate any law, or is otherwise inappropriate;
- Post advertisements, promotional materials, "spam", "chain letters", "pyramid schemes" or any other form of business solicitation;
- Upload, post, email, transmit or otherwise provide any materials that contain software viruses or any other computer codes, files, or programs designed to interrupt, destroy, or limit the functionality of any computer software, hardware, or telecommunications equipment;
- Impersonate others.
- Deerpark does not allow infringing activities and violations of intellectual property rights on this website. If any content or user content on this website infringes on someone else's intellectual property rights, Deerpark will delete all related content and user content. Deerpark reserves the right to delete submitted content without notice. If you are identified as a repeat infringer, we may also terminate your access to this website. A repeat infringer is anyone who has been informed of infringing activities more than twice and/or has their user content removed from this website more than twice. Deerpark also reserves the right to decide whether the content or user content is appropriate and complies with these terms of use. Beyond deciding whether the content or user content violates copyright and intellectual property law, we also decide whether it exists, including but not limited to, pornography, obscenity, defamatory materials, or excessively long content. If you upload such materials that violate these terms of use, we may, at our discretion, decide to remove these user contents and terminate your access to the website at any time without prior notice.
- You understand that when using the Deerpark website, you will be exposed to content from various sources, and Deerpark is not responsible for the accuracy, usefulness, safety, or intellectual property or related intellectual property of such content. You further understand and acknowledge that you may be exposed to inaccurate, offensive, indecent, or objectionable content, and you agree to waive, and hereby do waive any legal or equitable rights or remedies you have or may have against Deerpark with respect to it. To the maximum extent permitted by law, with regard to all matters related to this website, you agree to defend, indemnify, and hold harmless Deerpark and its officers, directors, agents, affiliates, and/or licensors.
WARRANTY DISCLAIMER
LIMITATION OF LIABILITY
IN NO EVENT SHALL Deerpark, ITS OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, OR AGENTS, BE LIABLE TO YOU FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, PUNITIVE, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM ANY (I) ERRORS, MISTAKES, OR INACCURACIES OF CONTENT, (II) PERSONAL INJURY OR PROPERTY DAMAGE, OF ANY NATURE WHATSOEVER, RESULTING FROM YOUR ACCESS TO AND USE OF THE SITE, (III) ANY UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO OR USE OF OUR SECURE SERVERS AND/OR ANY AND ALL PERSONAL INFORMATION AND/OR FINANCIAL INFORMATION STORED THEREIN, (IV) ANY INTERRUPTION OR CESSATION OF TRANSMISSION TO OR FROM THE SITE, (IV) ANY BUGS, VIRUSES, TROJAN HORSES, OR THE LIKE, WHICH MAY BE TRANSMITTED TO OR THROUGH THE SITE BY ANY THIRD PARTY, AND/OR (V) ANY ERRORS OR OMISSIONS IN ANY CONTENT, OR FOR ANY LOSS OR DAMAGE OF ANY KIND INCURRED AS A RESULT OF YOUR USE OF ANY CONTENT POSTED, EMAILED, TRANSMITTED, OR OTHERWISE MADE AVAILABLE VIA THE SITE, WHETHER BASED ON WARRANTY, CONTRACT, TORT, OR ANY OTHER LEGAL THEORY, AND WHETHER OR NOT THE COMPANY IS ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES. THE FOREGOING LIMITATION OF LIABILITY SHALL APPLY TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW IN THE APPLICABLE JURISDICTION.
YOU SPECIFICALLY ACKNOWLEDGE THAT DEERPARK SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR USER SUBMISSIONS OR THE DEFAMATORY, OFFENSIVE, OR ILLEGAL CONDUCT OF ANY THIRD PARTY AND THAT THE RISK OF HARM OR DAMAGE FROM THE FOREGOING RESTS ENTIRELY WITH YOU.