Thanks for using Xmind! Here we describe how we collect, use, and handle your personal information when you use our websites, software, and services (“Services”).
Xmind (SINGAPORE) PTE. LIMITED ( "Company", "We", "Our", "Deerpark") highly values your privacy. We have developed a privacy policy that covers how we collect, use, and store your information. Anytime you interact with Deerpark, you may be asked to provide personal information, such as when you purchase our products and services, interact with our websites and online forums, or communicate with our sales or customer service representatives.
What & Why
We collect and use the following information to provide, improve, and protect our Services:
- Account Information.
When you create a Deerpark account, we collect certain personal information, including your email address, phone number and other information such as your password. If you create, bind or log into your Deerpark account via a third-party account (such as Google Account, Apple ID, etc.), we will obtain the third-party account information that you have authorized to share from the third party. This account is used for certain products and services provided by our website, such as reading the Tibetan Buddhist Canon and using the Buddhist scripture question and answer service. Your Deerpark account and password will be stored encrypted. Without your authorization, no one, including Deerpark, can access your Deerpark account. When you purchase our products or use our services, we will also collect the necessary personal information to complete the transaction, such as your contact information and payment details.
- Usage Information.
We may collect your usage information, which includes when you use this website, the content you view, the frequency and size of data transfers, and the information you display or click on the website (including UI elements, settings, and other information). If you are logged in, we may associate this information with your account. We may use web beacons in HTML-formatted emails sent to users to understand which emails the recipients have opened. When you call our customer service staff, download software updates, participate in our online surveys, or register product information, we may also ask you to provide personal information related to the use of our products and services.
- Content uploaded to the Website.
Generally, any personal information or content you voluntarily disclose online will become public information, accessible to anyone (collectively referred to as "public content"). If you use the "private share" feature to upload content, Deerpark will restrict access to this content to specific users in your contact list.
- Device information.
We also collect information from and about the devices you use to access the Services. This includes things like IP addresses, system language, the type of browser and device you use, the version of our software, the web page you visited before coming to our sites, and identifiers associated with your devices. Your devices (depending on their settings) may also transmit location information to the Services.
How We Use Your Personal Information
- If you submit personal identification information to us through this website, we may use your personal information to maintain, optimize, and provide better and more personalized features of this website, and to handle any reports and emails you send to us.
- Any public content you submit to this website may be redistributed across the Internet and other media channels and may be viewed by the public.
- We will not use your email address or other personal identification information for sending commercial or marketing information without consent, unless it is for specific programs or features that you voluntarily choose to join or opt out of. For non-marketing and administrative purposes (such as notifying you of major website updates or for customer service purposes), we may use your email address.
- We use your personal identification information and certain non-personal identification information (such as anonymous and aggregated user usage data, Cookies, IP addresses, browser types, clickstream data, etc.) to improve the quality and design of the website and products and to develop new features, implement promotions and improve services by storing, tracking, analyzing, and processing user preferences and trends, and user activities and communications.
- On this website, we use Cookies, Web beacons and log file information to:
- Store information, so you do not have to re-enter information this time or the next time you visit this website;
- Provide customized and personalized content and information when you browse this website;
- Monitor the effectiveness of marketing campaigns;
- Monitor aggregate metrics such as total number of visitors, pages viewed etc. and (e) track your entries, content you submit and the status in promotions, sweepstakes and contests.
- If you shop, we may collect and process data necessary for your payment, such as your payment instrument number and security codes associated with your payment instrument. All payment data is stored by Stripe. The privacy statement link can be found here: https://stripe.com/zh-cn-us/privacy.
We collect your personal information such as email address or mailing address when you request information about our services, request customer or technical support or otherwise communicate with us. We also collect the contents of the messages or attachments you send to us and other information you choose to provide.
We may contact you to participate in surveys. If you decide to participate, we may ask you to provide certain information, which may include personal information. All personal information you provide to us must be true, complete, and accurate, and you must notify us if there are any changes to your personal information.
Public Information
When you create an account on this website, some information about your account and account activity will be made available to other users. This may include the date you created your account, the recent avatar logged into your account, the date, your age (if you choose to disclose it), your country, and the number of content items you've viewed.
When you perform certain actions on this website, such as uploading content or sending messages, your account name (not your email address) may be seen by other users. Other users can interact with you through messages and comments.
Some personal information may also be visible to other users on your homepage (the public page of your account on the site). This might include your avatar, name, publicly posted mind maps, gender, or other details.
If you've added certain features to your homepage, these features and the activities associated with these features will be visible to other users and may be collected and shared by confirmed contacts or other users. This shared activity may include content you're interested in, content you've commented on, and content you've uploaded.
Any public content you submit to this website could be redistributed via the internet and other media channels, and could be viewed by the public.
Personal Choices
You may choose not to submit personally identifiable information, in which case you can still view and browse the content of this website, but Deerpark may not be able to provide you with certain services.
You can modify or correct your personal profile information and e-mail preferences at any time by visiting your personal account page.
You can control access permissions for other users and confirmed contacts at any time by editing the features included in your account and homepage.
You can choose to completely delete your Deerpark account by going to "My Account" - "Delete Account". Deactivation of your account takes effect immediately, and all relevant information cannot be recovered and is irreversible, so please choose carefully.
Changes to the Privacy Policy and Problem Resolution Xmind (SINGAPORE) PTE. LIMITED may revise this privacy policy from time to time. In case of a reorganization, merger, acquisition, or sale of our assets, your information may be transferred as part of the relevant transaction. In any such transfer of information, your user information will adhere to any existing privacy policy's similar commitments.
The above policy was revised and came into effect on October 8, 2023. If you have any questions or queries about this privacy policy, please contact us at: lulu@deerpark.ai.