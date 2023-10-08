Privacy Policy

When you create an account on this website, some information about your account and account activity will be made available to other users. This may include the date you created your account, the recent avatar logged into your account, the date, your age (if you choose to disclose it), your country, and the number of content items you've viewed.

When you perform certain actions on this website, such as uploading content or sending messages, your account name (not your email address) may be seen by other users. Other users can interact with you through messages and comments.

Some personal information may also be visible to other users on your homepage (the public page of your account on the site). This might include your avatar, name, publicly posted mind maps, gender, or other details.

If you've added certain features to your homepage, these features and the activities associated with these features will be visible to other users and may be collected and shared by confirmed contacts or other users. This shared activity may include content you're interested in, content you've commented on, and content you've uploaded.

Any public content you submit to this website could be redistributed via the internet and other media channels, and could be viewed by the public.